5 ways WWE can improve Roman Reigns' Tribal Chief run after WrestleMania 38

There is no doubt that Roman Reigns is the best thing in WWE today. Since turning heel in 2020, he has been the focal point of the programming every single week.

Reigns and The Usos have been running roughshod on SmackDown since their alliance. The Tribal Chief has held the Universal Championship for more than 500 days now, and is genuinely one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. Yes, we too are acknowledging him.

However, we all know that nothing is perfect. As critically acclaimed as his Tribal Chief character has been, there are some flaws as well. Most of it stems from lackluster booking ideas and fans want to see them ironed out.

The problem is that the gimmick has been running for close to two years now. At some point, it will get stale, and any weaknesses it may have now will worsen over time. It is imperative that WWE address them as soon as possible.

Here are five ways in which WWE can improve Roman Reigns and his Head of the Table character.

#5. On our list of ways in which WWE can sharpen Roman Reigns' 'Tribal Chief' gimmick: Win cleanly more often

Reigns has as many cheap wins as he does legitimate ones

Fans are supposed to believe that Roman Reigns is the best in the world. While he makes a compelling case for himself, the reason we can't accept that wholeheartedly is because he wins so many matches due to outside interference.

The Bloodline does so much of Reigns' dirty work that you start to question his credibility. We are certain that The Usos will get involved in their Tribal Chief's main-event 'Mania match against Brock Lesnar as well. It's not ideal to see a superstar of Reigns' caliber needing help so often.

#4. Build some credible opposition for him

When Roman Reigns first said he was going to smash, stack and pin everyone, no one expected that he would actually keep his word. That is unfortunately a testament to the poor booking WWE affords to his opponents more than anything.

If Brock Lesnar loses to Reigns at WrestleMania, we are genuinely curious as to who will step up to face him. Considering he has beaten every top star in WWE today, the lack of stars at hand is a worrying scene.

#3. Hold off on the face turn

WWE should not give in to the temptation of turning him face again

One of WWE's most irritating booking habits is their eagerness to turn heels getting massive crowd reactions into faces prematurely. It has ruined many storylines, but even today, fans fear the company will do something similar with the Universal Champion.

Roman Reigns needs no introduction as far as the face-heel dynamic is concerned. From 2015 onwards, WWE's insistence on having the all-conquering Big Dog be the ultimate heroic babyface caused immense backlash from fans.

The company has now allowed Reigns to embrace his villainous side, making him the definitive top star in the business. Vince McMahon might be itching to turn him face, however, that should not be rushed, and should definitely not be executed right after WrestleMania.

#2. The Bloodline should turn on him

The most interesting thing about Roman Reigns and The Bloodline is that while the brothers do their best for the former every single week, the same cannot be said for the opposite.

Reigns seldom helps The Usos when they are on the receiving end of a beating. It's rich coming from the man who talks a lot about family. It's only a matter of time before The Bloodline turns on their leader.

Reigns' rivalry with Jey Uso in 2020 helped add some depth to his character. The Universal Champion having to deal with his own flesh and blood once more could make for compelling storytelling.

#1. He should lose the Universal Championship

There will come a day when Reigns' record-breaking run will end

All good things must come to an end, and the same applies for Roman Reigns' Universal Championship, well, reign. It has to end at some point, and we think it's on the horizon.

Reigns losing the title would be good for a variety of reasons. Firstly, whoever beats him would be an instant megastar.

Second, we haven't seen The Head of the Table in chase mode that much. Much of his gimmick has revolved around being champion, so it will be interesting to see how he does without a title.

