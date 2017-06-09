5 Ways WWE can make the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match more interesting

A look at some booking decisions that could make the Women's Money in the Bank more exciting.

@Midcard_Smark by Renjith Ravindran Top 5 / Top 10 09 Jun 2017, 13:03 IST

Nikki could be the sixth superstar in the match

Two weeks ago on SmackDown Live, Shane McMahon announced the first ever Women’s Money in the Bank match. Charlotte, Becky Lynch, Carmella, Natalya and Tamina were added to the match that is scheduled to take place at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view on June 18, 2017.

The announcement has already captured the attention of the WWE fans. Apart from this, the historical aspect of the match makes it unique. Due to all these factors, expectations are quite high. WWE will have to live up to these expectations, and there are a few ways they could do so.

Without further ado, here are five ways the WWE can spice up the inaugural Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

#5 Turning Becky Lynch heel

Time to turn heel?

It’s hard to think Becky as a heel. And this is why a heel turn from The Lass Kicker during the Money in the Bank match would be shocking. She has been a babyface since her arrival on the main roster. To her credit, she is one of the purest babyfaces on the WWE roster as well.

However, being the good girl hasn’t worked out well for Irish Superstar as far as her achievements are concerned.

As a baby face, Becky’s chances of winning the briefcase are low. Over the years, we have seen how baby face MITB winners fail when it comes to cashing in. Turning heel, meanwhile, adds new dimensions to her character. It will also help her showcase a different side to the WWE Universe.