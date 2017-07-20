5 ways WWE can maximize the Kurt Angle-Jason Jordan storyline

WWE must take these steps to ensure the Kurt Angle-Jason Jordan storyline doesn't flop.

by Brandon Carney Top 5 / Top 10 20 Jul 2017, 15:12 IST

Kurt Angle proudly presents his son, Jason Jordan

The bombshell was dropped this past Monday on Raw. After weeks of backstage segments showing Angle looking worried and anxious, as well as some mysterious interactions with Corey Graves, we finally got the answer as to what has been bothering the Olympic gold medalist.

He’s a dad.

Well, OK, we already knew that. It’s well known that he has five children. But this time, he’s a dad with a different woman who we’ll presumably never meet, and the child is none other than former American Alpha member Jason Jordan.

Credit to WWE, the two of them actually share a lot of similarities. They look fairly similar, they have the same body type, and similar pre-WWE accolades. If this were 30 years ago, when people didn’t have such easy access to information, fans might actually believe Jordan was Angle’s son.

So while this is definitely a good fit, the question looms. Where do they go from here? How does WWE turn this into something that makes the weeks of speculation and build up worthwhile? Will Jason Jordan be a champion soon? Better yet, will Jason Jordan be Universal Champion soon?

Alright, maybe that’s a stretch. Nevertheless, there are several ways WWE could maximise this storyline which they’ve already put so much time and effort into.

#5 Make sure he appears on Raw

You’d think this one would be a no-brainer. WWE spent all this time building up to the big reveal that Jordan is Angle’s son, now he’s going to be a featured player, right? You would certainly hope so, but time will tell.

Jordan was doing absolutely nothing on SmackDown as part of American Alpha. That likely contributed to the decision to switch things up with him, but it makes you wonder; if WWE is so high on Jordan that they’re going to make him Angle’s son, why wasn’t he at least appearing on TV on SmackDown?

But maybe those days are behind him. This is a new beginning for Jordan. And with this new beginning, WWE needs to make sure he feels like a big deal. There was a noticeable lack of reaction from the Nashville crowd as Jordan made his way to the ring, and that can be remedied by familiarising him with the RAW audience.

Jordan needs to be on RAW week in and week out, and he needs to be winning matches. This is the definitive, necessary first step in making the most out of this storyline.