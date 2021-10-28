5 ways WWE can raise the profile of the 24/7 Championship

The WWE 24/7 Championship was introduced on May 20, 2019, by WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. The rules stated the title would be on the line 24/7, anytime, anywhere, provided a referee was present. The championship followed the rules of the Hardcore Championship from the Attitude Era.

There have been 146 title reigns, as of this writing. Unfortunately, the championship has been put on the back burner in recent months as it hasn't been regularly featured.

That being said, here are five ways WWE can once again raise the profile of the 24/7 Championship.

#5 Feature the championship across more WWE shows and channels

The majority of the 24/7 title changes that have taken place on television have been on Monday Night RAW. Minimal changes have occurred on SmackDown, WWE house shows, on pay-per-view, and outside the ring.

WWE has an astronomical amount of content hours per week. Not just on national television but across their streaming platforms via Peacock and WWE Network. The company has no excuse for not providing the 24/7 Championship with some attention each week.

WWE could have the championship permanently appear on both RAW and SmackDown, showcasing the championship's existence even further. They could even have a dedicated weekly 24/7 Title update segment on their YouTube and streaming services.

For the championship to remain relevant, it has to be featured regularly, just like when WWE introduced it. It is a championship that has so much potential if WWE creative showcases the championship like any other title and gives it some relevancy.

Several superstars could benefit from entering a storyline involving the title. It delivered some of the most entertaining segments featuring Drake Maverick and R-Truth, with segments airing all over WWE's channels. WWE can re-create that magic with some effort.

