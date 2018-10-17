5 Things WWE Must Do To Revive Finn Balor's Career

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 160 // 17 Oct 2018, 06:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What does WWE need to do in order to revive Finn Balor's career?

Its no secret that Finn Balor has hit a bit of roadblock in his WWE career and while the company usually has something for him to do, it's usually as far away from The Universal title picture as possible. Unless of course, WWE needs to a superstar to gain momentum in which case they use a match against Finn Balor to do that.

With that being said, however, this has had a catastrophic effect on Finn Balor's career and has even led some to give up on him. While the problem is obviously how WWE is using him right now, what exactly would the company need to do in order to turn everything around and make Balor a legitimate contender again?

Of course, that will most likely vary from person to person, but here are five things that WWE can do that will most likely get Balor's career back on track. Keep in mind that it might take a while for any of this to happen, as there are only a few top spots available at the moment so fans should be patient in the meantime.

As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us what you think would help revive Balor's career.

#5 Love triangle

Everyone loves Finn Balor, so why not do a love triangle storyline?

Everyone loves Finn Balor!

In fact, Finn Balor is that rare type of superstar. A fresh young babyface with a bit of a distinctive edge to him that separates him from the rest. Of course, he is also one of the best high flyers in WWE today, but he is also someone that has that bad boy look to him that can win over the girl fans.

Beyond that, he is also a superstar that wowed on the indy scene and is beloved by a majority of the male audience as well. With that in mind, and the sheer amount of eyeballs that are on Finn Balor no matter what he does, why not put him in the love triage he was destined to star in.

While all this might sound like a way to end Balor's career and turn him into a complete joke, Balor is the type of guy that could pull it off. Think about it! Daniel Bryan pulled it off with The Bella Twins back in the late 2000's and it was a stepping stone in what becomes one of the most organic pushes in WWE history.

In the end, WWE can easily paint him as the nice guy and have Bayley and Sasha Banks fight for his affection. Of course, it might sound a little too objectifying to two women that held the company's top women's strap, women have no doubt benefited from these types of storylines too and very well could again.

1 / 5 NEXT