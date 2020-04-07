5 Ways WWE could book Lacey Evans after her loss at WrestleMania 36

Since Evans has received a dominant booking in the last 12 months, it will be interesting to see how WWE books her next.

Lacey Evans almost secured her first major championship in WWE at WrestleMania 36.

Will Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke join the tag team division?

Lacey Evans almost secured her first major championship in WWE at WrestleMania 36 as she came close to defeating Bayley in the final of the Fatal Five-way elimination match for the SmackDown Women's Championship. The bout also featured Tamina Snuka, Naomi, and Sasha Banks. However, Evans and the champion were the last ones to remain in the match.

It seemed like the former RAW Superstar would dethrone Bayley from the top, but unfortunately, Banks came back to help her best friend. The rules of the Fatal 5-way match allowed The Boss to interfere despite being eliminated, as her backstabber set up the win for Bayley.

Since Evans has received a dominant booking in the last 12 months, it will be interesting to see how WWE books her next. Here are the five possible storylines for The Sassy Southern Belle after WrestleMania 36.

#5 Challenge Bayley one more time, Sasha Banks banned from ringside

She can earn herself one more opportunity

As WWE may look to extend a few storylines from WrestleMania 36, they could extend the rivalry between Lacey Evans and Bayley. The two female Superstars could battle it out against each other, with the stipulation that Bayley's best friend, Sasha Banks, is banned from ringside.

The reason why Evans could not win the title at the Showcase of Immortals was Banks' interference. Hence, she could appeal to the WWE Management to book a fair match where there would be no interventions. If WWE wants to make things exciting, they could provide Evans an opportunity in a stipulation match.

WWE would likely conduct its next pay-per-view event at the Performance Center only. Thus, the Creative team will have many options in their hands. The main plan of the writers is a feud between Sasha and Bayley. Since that is such a high-profile feud, it would be better if WWE extends Evans' stay in the title picture and delays the rivalry a bit.

