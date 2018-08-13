5 ways WWE could conclude Raw this week- 13 August 2018

How could WWE close out Raw this week?

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw could prove to be a turnaround in the misfortunes of the red brand, as WWE has a solid opportunity to make this special go home episode of the flagship show seem refreshingly good, as everyone knows Raw needs some sort of boost heading into Summerslam.

And this week those welcoming decisions that could boost the narratives on Raw could include a title change, a vicious beatdown and an opportunist making the most of the chance being handed to him.

WWE could make Raw an exceptional show this week, or they can follow the same disastrous path that has lead to their rating slump, disinterested fan base and a lack of hype around Summerslam. And the best way to ensure that doesn’t continue is booking a brilliant segment that closes out the go home show this week.

#1 Lesnar wrecks everyone

The Beast should be a focal point on Raw this week.

Rumours have run rampant that there is a good chance Brock Lesnar will be on the home episode of Monday Night Raw this week. And while it is yet to be seen whether those rumours are going to be proven useful or not one thing is for certain, there is a lot of ways WWE could use “the beast” in possibly his last appearance as Universal Champion.

And the best way to use Lesnar is to have him close the entire broadcast, as by WWE letting the rumour of Lesnar appearing stay relevant it would keep fans around wandering if Lesnar would show. Whether Lesnar gets in a brawl with his Summerslam opponent or he takes out his anger on another superstar, Lesnar is money, and WWE could utilise his lingering presence to their best advantage.

