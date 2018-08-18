4 ways WWE could conclude SummerSlam 2018

How will WWE conclude its second biggest pay-per-view?

The 2018 SummerSlam match card was initially a repetitive, dull, uninspired effort by WWE to fill out one of their biggest pay-per-views of the year. However, as the weeks have gone by, the company had taken some calculated measures to ensure that Summerslam does have some sort of intrigue attached to it. And that is unsurprising considering rumours indicated that the company themselves were disappointed with the lack of excitement for the event.

Now that WWE has pulled out the biggest tricks from under their sleeve by dishing out several big returns and booking dream matches for the pay-per-view, the question is how would the show pan out? And while the answer to that question could only be determined once the show has concluded, the only thing that WWE needs to carefully plan and that is the fact that pay-per-view concludes in a strong manner.

As the theory with regards to any piece of entertainment states, the closing act of a performance could determine its success rate, and with regards to wrestling, the same can be applied. And the best recent example of that is the main event of SummerSlam 2017, as the bulk of the pay-per-view was somewhat terrible, but the fatal four-way Universal Title match sent fans home happy. So, how can WWE send their fans home happy this year?

#1 A rumored alliance

The voice that Roman Reigns needs right now.

The drama of the Universal Title scene is nothing sort of thrilling, and that isn’t due to WWE’s booking methods, but it's due to the real-life contractual issues of Brock Lesnar, the delaying of Roman Reign's push and whether there will be a Money in the Bank cash in at the end of the night. But the most intriguing angle WWE have left open for discussion is the unlikely alliance between Reigns and Paul Heyman.

Heyman has done everything he could to make this fourth match between Reigns and Lesnar feel like the culmination of an epic feud, even though it was really a long drawn out conclusion by WWE. From crying his way into the sympathy of the WWE Universe to making a very convincing proposition to Reigns, Heyman could be the deciding factor at Summerslam in the Universal Title match.

And if WWE is really going to pull off a shocking twist as reported this could be the biggest twist they could employ as Reigns joining Heyman to win the Universal Championship could elevate Reigns career far beyond what it is right now. Moroever, it would leave fans so surprised that would definitely tune into Monday Night Raw to see what goes down.

