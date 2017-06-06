5 ways WWE could honour the UK following the terror attacks

Together we are one.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 06 Jun 2017, 02:41 IST

God save our queen

Over the course of the last few months, Great Britain has been struck by three devastating terrorist incidents. First, there was the attack in Westminster, then the bombing at the Manchester Arena, and then just this past weekend, seven people were killed in a vicious attack near London Bridge.

It’s heartbreaking, it’s gut-wrenching, and most painfully it’s starting to feel like the norm. We as a society are being forced into a corner with these vicious individuals attempting to strike fear into our hearts when in reality all their pitiful attempts are doing is bringing us closer together. Nobody defines this country, and we’re stronger than they’ll ever know.

World Wrestling Entertainment have always had a strong relationship with the United Kingdom, with a number of superstars already paying their respects to those who have lost their lives throughout the course of these tragedies. Now, we’d like to see the company go one step further by honouring the victims and those who have been affected in a way that will never be forgotten.

So with all of that being said, and with resilience in all of our hearts, here are five ways WWE could honour the UK following the recent terror attacks.

#1 Raw is Britain

Stronger together

Given the scheduling of how far in advance the company book venues for shows, getting this entry done would be quite difficult. The entire premise would be returning an episode of Monday Night Raw into a British tribute show, ramping it up from the usual ‘putting a cab and a telephone box in the corners of the stage’.

While it doesn't necessarily have to emanate from the UK per say, it’d make it feel that much more special, and you can just imagine how intense the atmosphere would be. The likes of William Regal could even appear briefly on the show, with superstars taking a few moments to give their thoughts on the recent events in backstage interviews.

Long live the king.