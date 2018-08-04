5 Ways WWE Could Legitimately Surprise Us At SummerSlam

The Lunatic Fringe will unleash

With the thirty-first edition of SummerSlam just two weeks away, the WWE creative team has a lot of expectations to fulfill, in order to invoke maximum interest.

The main event, rumored to be Roman Reigns Vs. Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship, could face some serious backlash from the WWE fans in Barclays Center.

Since Monday Night Raw has been extremely repetitive in their narrative heading into the biggest party of the summer, the WWE Universe have started to move their interest to Tuesday nights, with SmackDown Live telling some engaging stories.

Vince McMahon's ideology to let the Big Dog ascend to the top in Brooklyn could fail, and the creative team might be coerced to make some alterations.

Around nine matches have been announced for the show, with Shinsuke Nakamura Vs. Jeff Hardy for the United States Championship being the recent addition to the card.

Considering how predictable WWE PPV's have become, the company needs to produce some shocking moments in New York, if they are intending to save SummerSlam.

Here are the 5 ways WWE could legitimately shock us at SummerSlam 2018

#1 Becky Lynch embraces the dark side and betrays her best friend

To be the woman, you gotta beat 'the woman'

After spending months by working her way up to the top of the blue brand, Becky Lynch has been able to engage the audience in to supporting her.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion was directionless for most of her time in 2017, and was finally ascending to the top of the mountain until, Charlotte returned.

Having defeated Carmella already, Becky Lynch was the favorite to win at SummerSlam, but with the Queen's return, it seems her road to glory will have more roadblocks this time around.

Considering how passionate Lynch has been in her ambitions to reach to the top, the creative team could use her efficiently and tell a blockbuster storyline.

With Charlotte entering the Barclays Center as the favorite now, Becky could stop the show by betraying her bestfriend, and embrace the dark side for good.

A heel turn could refresh things up on the blue brand, and would certainly help both the superstars in telling an emotionally engaging story.

