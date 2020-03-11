5 ways WWE could make AJ Styles Vs The Undertaker the best thing on television

Will the Phenomenal One outshine the Phenom?

Anyone who shares an abundant amount of adulation for professional wrestling understands how important AJ Styles and the Undertaker are to this world.

Widely respected for being two of the greatest in-ring performers of all time, they are now almost scheduled to tussle it out at the Grandest Stage of Them All, WrestleMania 36.

Although the initial confrontations between them had me a little skeptical, AJ Styles' stupefying promo last night on Monday Night RAW has me all hooked for this "once-in-a-lifetime" bout.

The former WWE Champion ripped into The Phenom's personal life and they are now scheduled to have a contract signing next Monday night on RAW.

With Paul Heyman and Vince McMahon bringing their A-game to the fold, could we see a legitimate personal feud between The Phenomenal One and The Phenom at the Showcase of the Immortals? Let's see.

Here are the 5 ways WWE could intensify AJ Styles Vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36.

#5 Michelle McCool returns to RAW with Mark Calaway

This could be a shocker

With AJ Styles using his segment to dive into The Undertaker's personal life, mentioning Michelle McCool, and addressing him with his real name 'Mark Calaway', there are several directions WWE could go into making this feud a heated affair.

The Phenomenal One is serious about taking The Deadman down at the Grandest Stage of Them All, and if WWE shares the same amount of intensity as Styles, they could enhance the feud by throwing the spotlight on a more humane side of The Undertaker.

Involving Michelle McCool and diving into Mark's personal life not only makes this feud extremely realistic, but it also makes it perhaps the most interesting feud The Undertaker has had in years.

