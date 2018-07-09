5 ways WWE could make gimmick pay-per-views interesting again

There are so many ways that WWE could switch up their pay-per-views

WWE has added a number of gimmick pay-per-views to their calendar over the past decade, but rather than these events adding to the hype surrounding their biggest feuds, these pay-per-views have become repetitive and stale.

The women in WWE have been able to make a lot of history in recent months because the focus has been solely put on them, but with the Universal Champion currently busy in UFC the build-up to Extreme Rules this weekend has been lackluster, to say the least.

Much of WWE's build up over the past few weeks has seen the company going through the motions ahead of the show, which could be why the ratings for both SmackDown and Raw have been much lower than WWE expect ahead of a pay-per-view which triggers the start of SummerSlam season.

Much like the time that Bob Backlund stepped in to make Darren Young great again, here are five ways that WWE could make gimmick pay-per-views great again.

#5. Bring back the 24/7 rule

The 24/7 rule was a fantastic idea

The 24/7 Hardcore Championship rule was one of the greatest ideas that WWE ever had, the WWE Universe never knew who or when they were going to strike since the title could change a number of times throughout matches, backstage, in the parking lot or even in the foyer of hotels.

The added benefit of gimmick matches could be that these matches for the title could then include other superstars attempting to climb inside Hell in a Cell or The Elimination Chamber despite a match taking place and the Extreme Rules matches would then allow other stars to take advantage of the no disqualification rule.

This would also allow WWE to use a lot of the talent that is currently backstage watching the show on a monitor and plant seeds for new feuds after the shows.