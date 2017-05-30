5 ways WWE could make the Alicia Fox vs. Sasha Banks feud amazing

Alicia Fox and Sasha Banks have been stuck with lacklustre matches that are forgettable. These are 5 ways to make this feud worth watching.

by emma.37299 Top 5 / Top 10 30 May 2017, 22:52 IST

In recent weeks, Sasha Banks and Alicia Fox have been feuding for some reason that WWE hasn’t been able to elaborate on. It started in their first match on Raw on May 8th, 2017, when it looked like Fox got her shoulders up before the ref made the three count.

Since then, the two performers have been stuck with lacklustre 5-minute matchups that are easily forgettable. However, there are easy solutions to solve this catastrophe and make this feud worth watching,

#5 Get Noam Dar Out of the Picture

As much as I love to see a man valeting a woman, Noam Dar has done absolutely nothing to make Foxy’s in-ring career shine. Alicia Fox has been caught up in the storyline with the men in the Cruiserweights. She is now Noam Dar’s girlfriend, after many back and forth altercations with the likes of Rich Swan and Cedric Alexander. The Scottish Super-Nova is the equivalent of a better looking, more athletically gifted James Ellsworth.

On the May 22nd Raw, he and Fox ridiculed Banks for not having a better relationship than the two of them. For those who don’t know, Sasha Banks is happily married, so this whole instigation on her was not needed at all.

If Noam Dar could do more for Alicia Fox, for instance, demand she gets a title shot or helps her to get the upper hand on matches, then he’d be a perfect heel valet/wrestler. However, he is a wrestler, and he still needs to prove himself on 205 live and in the Cruiserweight Division in general, so cutting back on Dar accompanying Fox and only use it to her advantage will make it more fresh of a story.

Yet, I will admit, it was fun seeing Sasha Banks slap Dar, and Fox coming to the aid of her boyfriend, but we all know this relationship will eventually take a long walk off a short bridge.