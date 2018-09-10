Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 ways WWE could open Raw (10 September 2018) 

Everndran
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
4.38K   //    10 Sep 2018, 22:28 IST

Image result for wwe triple h
How can WWE open Raw this week?

This week in WWE programming, the creative team will focus on finishing up the build for many narratives that are going to take centre stage at the 2018 Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. And the first stop on WWE's go-home week before the show is Monday Night Raw, after a somewhat disappointing showing from the red brand last week, WWE has the huge task of getting fans back on board.

From legends showing up to talk about the sinister structure to a fall out from last week that needs explanation, Raw should be a packed show this week. So how could WWE open it?

#1 Kevin Owens explains his actions

Image result for wwe kevin owens bobby lashley
KO shocked fans last week.

Last week on Raw, Kevin Owens returned to the WWE after quitting just a week prior, and most fans were left confused by this decision by WWE. Moreover, Owens returned to ignite a feud with Bobby Lashley of all superstars, and in another strange turn of events, he aligned himself with Braun Strowman to take out The Shield.

WWE could kick off Raw this week, with an explanation stating why KO made those decisions last week, as it would provide some clarity for the creative team's mistakes.

#2 Strowman warns The Shield

Image result for wwe braun strowman and ziggler and
Strowman could tell the fans how he got an entire locker room on his side.

Last week's closing moments of Raw were some of the oddest booking choices by the WWE, as a locker room of Braun Strowman's former enemies helped him tear Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins apart.

Other than being really silly decision by WWE, what would be more interesting is if Strowman actually gave the fans an answer on how he got an entire locker room on his side after terrorizing them for almost two years. It would a segment to watch, and it would cover up WWE's mistakes from last week.










1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Shield Triple H Roman Reigns
Everndran
ANALYST
As Michael Cole would say, "THHAAAAAA BIGGGG DOGGGGG!!!!!"
WWE Raw September 3, 2018: 5 Better Things that WWE could...
RELATED STORY
5 iconic moments from Raw this week - 3rd September 2018
RELATED STORY
7 Bold predictions for the Go-Home Episode of Monday...
RELATED STORY
5 things that need to happen on Raw this week (10...
RELATED STORY
10 Greatest Moments in WWE Raw History
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Preview: 3rd September 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Preview: 10th September 2018
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of RAW- 3rd September, 2018
RELATED STORY
3 Realistic ways The Shield could get revenge. 
RELATED STORY
5 Shocking Ways Kevin Owens Could Return To WWE And Save...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us