5 ways WWE could end the ThunderDome era with a bang on tonight's RAW

WWE has spent many months bringing its weekly shows to us via the WWE ThunderDome, a virtual audience presented by a number of screens with fans watching from home being displayed on them, making it look like they're right there in the audience.

This was a quick fix in response to the pandemic leading everyone to quarantine with the view to solving the big problem caused by a lack of atmosphere with no live audience. For the most part, confined within the unique situation that created it, the ThunderDome has been a success.

However, the last ever Monday Night RAW to take place at ThunderDome is tonight with WWE pretaping the show ahead of preparations to get back on the road and bring back live crowds. Consequently, this marks the end of an era for WWE's ThunderDome and the company should underline this by going out with a bang.

Here are five ways WWE can send off the ThunderDome with a bang on tonight's RAW

#5. End tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW with a highlight package of the pandemic era playing across the ThunderDome screens

The @wwe #Thunderdome has allowed us to still include you, the WWE Universe, but nothing compares to the energy of a live audience.



A few photos to commemorate the Thunderdome era, and we will see you all as we are BACK ON TOUR next Friday from the @toyotacenter in Houston, TX! pic.twitter.com/eJGAfQU7Ku — Jason Ayers (@JasonAyersWWE) July 10, 2021

We saw Cody Rhodes introduce an amazing tribute video showcasing AEW's programming throughout the pandemic era and all of the awesome and heartbreaking moments that had taken place during it. It was emotional, thrilling and brilliant in equal measure.

So WWE should absolutely unequivocally copy that and put on their own tribute video to all of their big moments that took place during the pandemic era. Because that's one thing WWE can do, and do really well.

Plus WWE's ThunderDome allows them to put on a video package in a unique and exciting way that AEW couldn't. They can broadcast a whole image across all of the screens or they can focus on individual screens and move along/up/down to the next thing. Essentially WWE could use the ThunderDome to choreograph a really great tribute video.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Greg Bush