WATCH: Ways WWE could look without Vince McMahon

The news of Vince McMahon's retirement from the company has sent shockwaves to the entire WWE Universe.

While a lot has been going around in recent times, barely anyone expected him to retire from the promotion he created.

But the unexpected has happened, and his roles have now been taken over by Stephanie McMahon (Chairwoman and Co-CEO), Nick Khan (Co-CEO), and Triple H (Head of Creative).

Many believe the current state of the promotion to be a transitional phase towards a whole new era. With Mr. McMahon's official exit, a lot can change in the time to come.

Fans are expecting these changes in WWE after Vince McMahon's retirement

Change in the traditional mold

Acknowledge the competition

Multiple new larger-than-life characters

Better long-term storytelling

Creative freedom

What do you think the promotion will look like after McMahon's retirement? Tell us in the comments section below.

