5 Ways WWE could reintroduce Alexa Bliss 

Alexa Bliss is a former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion and one of the most popular female wrestlers in WWE. That being said, it's been almost a year since she was part of a legitimate storyline on RAW and after her appearance at Elimination Chamber last month, she has once again been forgotten.

Bliss herself isn't injured, so creative direction or decision is the only reason for her current absence from TV. With many of the matches for WrestleMania already made, it is likely Bliss won't play a part in the biggest event of the year this time around.

Here are just five ways that the company could reintroduce Alexa Bliss to the WWE Universe.

#5. Alexa Bliss could be one of around 30 women to take part in the Women's WrestleMania Battle Royal

Could Bliss have a WrestleMania match after all?

It has been rumored in recent weeks that WWE could be set to bring back the Women's WrestleMania Battle Royal this year, after a two-year absence. Bliss is one of a number of women on the main roster, including Tamina, Dana Brooke, Natalya, Aliyah, Nikki ASH, and Doudrop, who didn't have a match at WrestleMania.

The return of this match would allow many of these women to be added to the show and Alexa Bliss would be the perfect person to come out on top. After Lilly was destroyed last year, Bliss took a break and her new persona doesn't seem to be a huge hit with the WWE Universe, but this would allow her to pick up a new feud and give the creative team a direction for her following the show.

#4. Alexa Bliss could be added to the 24/7 Championship picture

Let's be fair, Dana Brooke going up against Tamina got stale a long time ago and it doesn't appear as though the company has any fresh ideas for this scenario either. Allowing someone of Bliss' caliber would finally take the title off Brooke and Reggie and allow Bliss to then be pinned by someone else down the line.

Bliss would be an interesting 24/7 Champion. Adding her to this kind of storyline would also build some kind of prestige for a title that has been used as an afterthought for several years. Whilst Bliss is better than the 24/7 Championship picture, the fact that she isn't on TV at the moment means that anything would be an upgrade.

#3. Alexa Bliss could interfere in Charlotte Flair vs Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania

It's hard to imagine that Alexa Bliss has forgotten who was behind the destruction of Lilly at Extreme Rules last year. Whilst Bliss has returned to the ring, WWE have also made it clear that the former Women's Champion struggled to come to terms with the loss of her best friend.

Charlotte Flair has the biggest singles match of her career at WrestleMania when she takes on Ronda Rousey in what should be the main event of WrestleMania Saturday. Bliss could exact the perfect amount of revenge by helping Ronda Rousey defeat Charlotte Flair.

The Queen has recently stated that the title was her 'baby'. Since she took away Bliss' best friend, it would only be fair to return the favor.

#2. Alexa Bliss could be Natalya's mystery partner at WrestleMania

Bliss and Natalya have worked together in the past

The Women's Tag Team Championship will be defended in a triple threat match at WrestleMania as Carmella and Queen Zelina defend against Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley as well as Sasha Banks and Naomi. There were rumors last week noting that Natalya is expected to be added to the match with a partner that is yet to be named.

Whilst there have been no hints regarding this partner and even though Alexa Bliss is over on RAW, nothing is stopping Natalya from choosing Bliss as her partner and the two women then turning the match into a fatal-four-way instead.

#1. Alexa Bliss could be recruited by Nikki A.S.H.

Nikki A.S.H @WWENikkiASH



Thank you to # karenperezbeauty (IG) for HMUA 🦸🏻‍♀️ 🦋 Scouting for my League of Almost Super Heroes (L.A.S.H) last night 🤔Thank you to # karenperezbeauty (IG) for HMUA🦸🏻‍♀️ Scouting for my League of Almost Super Heroes (L.A.S.H) last night 🤔 Thank you to # karenperezbeauty (IG) for HMUA 😁🦸🏻‍♀️⚡️🦋 https://t.co/IIWoAcw1uT

Alexa Bliss and Nikki A.S.H. have an interesting amount of history since the two women are former Women's Tag Team Champions. The alliance came long before Bliss was under the influence of The Fiend and before A.S.H. became a superhero.

A.S.H. recently revealed on Twitter that she was scouting women for her new League of Almost Super Heroes. The woman that A.S.H was scouting on RAW was Doudrop, but it would be interesting if the two of them were able to get Bliss onboard their faction.

As of writing, Bliss isn't set to be part of WrestleMania, but this is subject to change. Along with several other women could be part of the Women's Battle Royal if the company decides to add the match to the card.

Edited by Arjun