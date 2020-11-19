5 subtle changes WWE has made to The Fiend character

The Fiend has become one of the most polarizing figures in WWE in recent memory. A lot of that has to do with what the company has done with him. Then again, it's also what they haven't done with him that has arguably changed the character since its original creation.

Whether fans of The Fiend want to admit it or not, WWE has made a lot of changes to the character since its debut, and even retconned him to a degree. Of course, some of these changes were for the better and benefited the character, but they also took good qualities away from "him."

With that being said, while The Fiend continues to cement himself as the new face of fear, here are five ways WWE has subtly changed the character in one way or another. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

#5 The Fiend giving Alexa Bliss super powers

Did The Fiend give Alexa Bliss super powers?

Believe it or not, The Fiend has seemingly given Alexa Bliss a number of different powers, which raises a lot of interesting questions about the character. First off, when did The Fiend get the ability to give away powers and why was Alexa Bliss chosen as the recipient?

It may have something to do with WWE wanting to create a Joker and Harley Quinn dynamic, but this revelation goes well beyond it. Keep in mind that Quinn usually played second fiddle to the Joker, but the same doesn't seem to be true for Alexa Bliss.

In the end, seeing Alexa Bliss being able to orchestrate these mind tricks is a very bizarre concept. Not only due to the fact that it means The Fiend can give other Superstars his powers, but also because of the unknown when it comes to what abilities Bliss will display next.