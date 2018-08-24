5 ways WWE should utilise The Shield on Raw

Everndran FOLLOW ANALYST

The Sheild is Raw's best chance at resurgence.

This week on Raw, WWE pulled the wool over every wrestling fans eyes when they sent out a reunited Shield to assist Roman Reigns in escaping Money in the Bank cash-in attempt from Braun Strowman.

The fact that WWE sent out Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins to stop the extremely popular Braun Strowman from cashing in his Money in the Bank contract should be considered a heel turn by any standards, but when it comes down to it, this is just WWE's way of reigniting The Shield's seconds run.

Last year, Ambrose, Rollins, and Reigns' reunion was plagued with injuries that ultimately forced the group onto the sidelines, and now that WWE has put these three men back together on Raw at such an unexpected time, it could just be the best thing that happened to Raw in a long time.

The Shield's marketing power and popularity are undeniable, and WWE should use this rejuvenate the Raw brand, and everyone knows the red brand could use with a boost to get it back to its flagship show status. Moreover, throw in the rumour that The Sheild's reunion is going to a long-term decision by WWE, this could be the best time for WWE to use these men properly.

#1 Heat up the tag team division

Ambrose and Rollins can light up a terrible tag division.

There is no sugar coating it; the Raw tag team division is probably the worst thing going on Monday Night Raw these days, as WWE's creative team has completely destroyed the credibility of all the teams that exist in the division.

Therefore, inserting a fresh team of Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins could just be the solution to getting the division out of the slump it is in right now.

From battles with The Authors of Pian to match of year candidate wars with The Revival, Ambrose and Rollins star power can give the Raw Tag Team Titles some prestige once again.

