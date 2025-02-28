5 Ways the Wyatt Sicks can make their presence felt on SmackDown

WWE hasn't used the Wyatt Sicks since they were quietly moved to SmackDown in January. Fans found out about the move when Karrion Kross told the Miz he couldn't get revenge on the group since they were sent to SmackDown.

During that time, Alexa Bliss returned after missing two years of action and joined the Blue brand, leading to speculation that she could be involved with the revamped group. The screen glitched a few times during Bliss's brief appearances.

Uncle Howdy's faction is a unique act unlike anything else in WWE. It would be a shame not to do something meaningful with the group. The Wyatt Sicks could make their presence felt on SmackDown in one of the next five ways.

#5. The Wyatt Sicks attack Braun Strowman

After falling short of qualifying for the Elimination Chamber, Braun Strowman needs direction on whether he will be involved with WrestleMania 41. He made good with Damian Priest last week, and the duo won the main event.

Strowman is one of the few remaining WWE stars who had meaningful feuds with Bray Wyatt and The Fiend. The two battled over the Universal Championship and even fought in a swamp.

If the Wyatt Sicks turn heel to shake things up, it would make sense to target The Monster of All Monsters. Strowman shares history with the group, which is the spiritual successor to the man who brought him to the main roster.

#4. Send a warning to Cody Rhodes not to accept the Rock's offer

This could be ambitious for a group that hasn't been regularly featured, but it would fit their other operating tactics. The Wyatt Sicks targeted Chad Gable, Xavier Woods, and the Miz.

All three stars received messages imploring them not to go through with betrayals. Despite the warnings, all three eventually turned their backs on their friends. Cody Rhodes would sell out if he accepted the Rock's offer to be his Champion.

His father, Dusty Rhodes, would disapprove of this since Rhodes has never won a major WWE title. Sending a simple warning or "Don't Do It" message would be an easy way to remind Rhodes why he finished his story.

#3. Kidnap SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis

Most stars are probably happy with the TV time they receive on SmackDown, but that doesn't mean several may be unhappy with their usage.

Shinsuke Nakamura has every right to be angry since he's been an afterthought after winning the US Title. The Wyatt Sicks have to be stir-crazy doing nothing of substance.

GM Nick Aldis tries to balance everything, but some stars slip through the cracks. Uncle Howdy could order his faction to kidnap Aldis to get his attention. He hasn't booked them at all since they joined SmackDown.

A sit-down in a dark room while he's tied to a chair would make sense and get their message across. The act could also allow Uncle Howdy and the Wyatt Sicks to take over an episode of SmackDown.

#2. Another cryptic teaser

The Wyatt Sicks announced their presence to WWE via cryptic teasers. Those teasers appeared after WrestleMania 40, revealing more and more with each cryptic message.

Most were viral social media campaigns that sent fans down a rabbit hole. When Alexa Bliss appeared, minor glitches crackled on the screen instead of appearing live.

They could use a glitch with a much longer warning or send a specific message targeting a star. Revealing they know who attacked Jade Cargill would be a great way to weave the faction back into meaningful angles.

That approach would also keep up their track record of targeting people who abused friends or family.

#1. Alexa Bliss reunites with Nikki Cross

Alexa Bliss has a history with several of the Wyatt Sicks. She allied with and against Bray Wyatt as The Fiend. Uncle Howdy tormented her about being in control before she missed two years due to pregnancy.

Bliss and Nikki Cross are also two-time Women's Tag Team Champions. If she doesn't oppose the group, she could rekindle her team with Cross. The former allies could oppose Nia Jax and Candice LeRae.

New tag champs Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will need new challenges after beating Bianca Belair and Naomi. The Wyatt Sicks could back both women up.

