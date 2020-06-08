5 WCW stars Vince McMahon never signed after buying the company

Vince McMahon never took interest in these 5 WCW stars after the company was purchased.

These wrestlers ended up wrestling for other major promotions.

The mid to late 90s saw both WWE and WCW engage in the biggest promotional war in the history of pro-wrestling. Dubbed as the Monday Night Wars, the era saw Vince McMahon's WWE and Ted Turner's WCW trying to trump the other in terms of weekly ratings.

In early 2001, mere days before WrestleMania 17, Vince McMahon took the wrestling world by surprise when he announced that he had bought off his competition. WCW now belonged to Vince McMahon. Over the next several years, Vince kept on bringing in former WCW stars to his company.

The majority of them didn't do much of note in WWE, with WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg being a big exception. With WCW having a huge roster, there had to be a select few who never got signed by WWE following the demise of WCW.

Let's take a look at five of these stars.

#5 La Parka

Regarded as an underrated Cruiserweight by many fans, La Parka is best known for his incredibly unique outfit that resembled a skeleton. Even though he had some quality matches in WCW, La Parka never managed to win the Cruiserweight title during his stint in the company. He was given the nickname of "Chairman of the Board" because of him using chairs in his matches and during his entrances as well.

La Parka left WCW in 2000, mere months before WWE bought off the company. Vince McMahon seemingly didn't have any interest in signing him, as La Parka never made it to WWE following WCW's demise. He remained active on the independent scene though, and also had stints in AAA.

At 54, it seems highly unlikely that we will ever see La Parka in a WWE ring. Nevertheless, he did manage to leave a lasting impression on the industry courtesy his runs in various other promotions.

