What if Alundra Blayze works a match at Evolution?

Alundra Blayze hasn't come up much in talks about Evolution, but what if she were booked for the show?

WWE’s all female PPV, Evolution, is approaching quickly. There’s still a good bit of the card left to be announced, but we already have legends like Trish Stratus and Lita officially announced for the show.

So what if Alundra Blayze were added to the mix?

Blayze isn’t necessarily the most natural pick. On one hand, it’s still unclear what her status is with the powers that be at WWE, whom welcomed her back for a Hall of Fame induction and a couple WWE Network specials, but have seemed lukewarm on using her otherwise. (That includes her backstage footage for the original Mae Young Classic going unaired, and having her documentary special delayed, then released to little fanfare.) On top of that, she’s fifty four years old and hasn’t been in the ring for over fifteen years.

Still, Blayze is an important figure in the history of women’s wrestling, an all time great performer, and by all appearances still in excellent physical shape. So what if she were to lace up her boots again for a match at Evolution? This article looks at five possible outcomes.

5. One last clash with a Japanese star

Asuka could follow in the tradition of Japanese stars to clash with Blayze

Alundra Blayze came of age as a performer working in Japan against opponents who worked stiff, and in a style that was both harder hitting and more technical than most of the action in the States at the time. When she returned to the States, she spent much of her time as the featured American star battling women brought over from Japan one at time, both in WWE and WCW.

Blayze’s wars with Bull Nakano, in particular, were some of the best North American women’s wrestling of the 90s, and Blayze also had her programs with Aja Kong and Bertha Faye (a Canadian, but one who made her name in Japan). It would be fitting for Blayze to come back for this show in a match opposite a contemporary star from Japan. Given the inter-generational vibe taking shape for Evolution, a match with Asuka could be just the ticket for both women.

