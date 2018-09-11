What if Braun Strowman beats Roman Reigns for the Universal title at Hell in a Cell?

Braun Strowman isn't necessarily the favorite going into this Sunday, but what if he does win?

This Sunday, Braun Strowman will challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Hell in a Cell. The two have a history of bringing out the best in each other, as demonstrated in matches from last year. Moreover, the story of Strowman pursuing Reigns with the Money in the Bank briefcase in hand, and Reigns rallying the Shield to have his back has all added up to create one of the most provocative main event storylines from Monday Night Raw in quite some time.

The general sense is that Reigns’s Universal Championship reign, after having been so long in the making, isn’t going to end quite so quickly. While Strowman is likely a world champion in the making WWE probably won’t pull the trigger this quickly.

But what if they do?

This article takes a look at what might happen to cause a title change, where the storyline could go next, and what that might mean for WWE’s bigger picture.

#5 Bedlam in the Cell

More parties might get involved in the Cell, besides Reigns and Strowman

One of the surprising delights of Roman Reigns beating Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam was that the match was anything but a straightforward, traditional main event. It was short, explosive, and underscored by the intrigue of Braun Strowman trying to cash-in Money in the Bank, only for Lesnar to head him off.

Reigns vs. Strowman could be good in its own right, but may be a whole lot more interesting if Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Dolph Ziggler, and Drew McIntyre insert themselves in the proceedings. Moreover, the more chaotically the match and its final stretches play out, the better protected Reigns can remain for Strowman to take the title off of him.

Of course, even if Strowman doesn’t win the match itself, it’s always possible he could put his briefcase to use in the direct aftermath, still managing to steal the title after more damage has been done. Up next, we take at a look at a rather unique possibility which could very well serve as an unlikely surprise for the WWE Universe.

