What If Carmella Headlines WWE Evolution?

David Marquez FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.16K // 24 Sep 2018, 23:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The hidden reasons and wondrous aftermath of Carmella headlining WWE Evolution were right in front of us all this time

It's no secret that Carmella is perhaps one of the most polarizing female performers in all of professional wrestling today. While the woman behind the gimmick of Carmella--Leah Van Dale--is regarded by many as an incredibly down-to-earth, gem of a person; her on-screen character of "Carmella" has been shunned by many as someone who's been handed everything that better in-ring performers deserve.

Certain sections of professional wrestling fans as well as experts have claimed that if it weren't for Carmella's promo skills, she wouldn't be anywhere near a pro-wrestling ring, let alone in a global promotion like the WWE. However, the fact remains that Carmella, who's a former SmackDown Women's Champion and Money In The Bank winner, is one of the most well-known female WWE Superstars right now.

Today, we are going to be looking at a rather controversial angle which--should it come to fruition--may serve either as a curse or a boon to the WWE Women's Evolution movement. We examine a few possible scenarios that could come about before, during and after Carmella headlines WWE's Evolution PPV...

#5 WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

The WWE SmackDown Women's Championship has been one of the most sought after titles this year in WWE

One of the most talked about matches to have taken place at this year's SummerSlam PPV was the Triple Threat classic which featured then-champion Carmella defending her title against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. While Flair would go on to pin Carmella and win the title, it was Lynch who'd ultimately steal the show at the biggest party of the summer.

"The Irish Lass Kicker" Becky Lynch turned heel on her longtime friend Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam, and what followed is an excellent rivalry over the SmackDown Women's Championship between Lynch and Flair--with the Irishwoman capturing the title at the Hell in a Cell PPV on September 16th. Now, what's been conspicuously missing from the title picture on the WWE's blue brand is the former champion, and one of the very best talkers in the game--Carmella!

The WWE could implement one of the bigger swerves of 2018 when Carmella is added to the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship match at the upcoming Evolution PPV--citing the fact that a mysterious authority figure is behind "The Fabulous One" being added to the aforesaid match. We'll get to that point in a minute...

1 / 5 NEXT