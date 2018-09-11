What if Finn Balor faces The Undertaker at WrestleMania 35?

If The Undertaker wrestles at WrestleMania 35, Finn Balor may be his most compelling opponent

At WrestleMania 33, The Undertaker got the main event spot at WrestleMania one more time and dropped only his second WrestleMania match at the hands of Roman Reigns. Fans generally looked at it as a passing the torch moment, and read The Dead Man removing his signature garb as symbolic of his retirement.

We know now that wasn’t the case. The Phenom worked WrestleMania the very next year in an oddball short match with John Cena. From there, he wrestled Rusev at the Greatest Royal Rumble show from Saudia Arabia, is booked for Australia’s Super Show-Down opposite Triple H, and is already rumored for WWE’s return to Saudi Arabia in November. At his current pace, it would increasingly become a surprise if The Undertaker were to sit out WrestleMania 35.

The question then turns to whom The Undertaker would face off against. It might be a fellow a legend, with Shawn Michaels’s name increasingly floated for a comeback, and other legends like Kurt Angle and The Rock rumored to work the next ‘Mania. There’s also the potential for The Dead Man to wrestle a less established star. Such a performer might benefit from the very fact of being booked against and thus associated with The Undertaker at all, let alone the potential for beating him at the biggest show of the year.

Anyone from Seth Rollins to Braun Strowman to NXT stars like Tommaso Ciampa or Aleister Black could be in consideration for that spot. And then there’s Finn Balor, one of the most unique possibilities. This article looks at five potential outcomes of The Dead Man vs. The Demon King being booked for ‘Mania.

#5 A WrestleMania-sized Demon King entrance

The Demon King's entrance may rival The Undertaker's

Finn Balor missed his first WrestleMania on the main roster due to injury. By the time he got to make his proper ‘Mania debut in New Orleans, he had largely fizzled to a challenger for the Intercontinental Championship and an afterthought. We did get to see him take on his demon visage again at SummerSlam, though, reminding fans it’s a part of his character. Moreover, in dominating Baron Corbin in that bout, it was reestablished that Balor could be an upper card threat.

If Balor broke out The Demon King persona to take on Baron Corbin at SummerSlam, there’s no doubt he’d do so for a WrestleMania match with The Undertaker. While The Undertaker is known for his dramatic, elaborate WrestleMania entrances, Balor’s might be one of the very few that could rival it. In the interest of time, WWE may well have each man rise up from mid-way through the ramp to shave valuable minutes off of their entries to the ring.

