Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

What if Finn Balor faces The Undertaker at WrestleMania 35?

Mike Chin
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.01K   //    11 Sep 2018, 02:35 IST

Finn Balor
If The Undertaker wrestles at WrestleMania 35, Finn Balor may be his most compelling opponent

At WrestleMania 33, The Undertaker got the main event spot at WrestleMania one more time and dropped only his second WrestleMania match at the hands of Roman Reigns. Fans generally looked at it as a passing the torch moment, and read The Dead Man removing his signature garb as symbolic of his retirement.

We know now that wasn’t the case. The Phenom worked WrestleMania the very next year in an oddball short match with John Cena. From there, he wrestled Rusev at the Greatest Royal Rumble show from Saudia Arabia, is booked for Australia’s Super Show-Down opposite Triple H, and is already rumored for WWE’s return to Saudi Arabia in November. At his current pace, it would increasingly become a surprise if The Undertaker were to sit out WrestleMania 35.

The question then turns to whom The Undertaker would face off against. It might be a fellow a legend, with Shawn Michaels’s name increasingly floated for a comeback, and other legends like Kurt Angle and The Rock rumored to work the next ‘Mania. There’s also the potential for The Dead Man to wrestle a less established star. Such a performer might benefit from the very fact of being booked against and thus associated with The Undertaker at all, let alone the potential for beating him at the biggest show of the year.

Anyone from Seth Rollins to Braun Strowman to NXT stars like Tommaso Ciampa or Aleister Black could be in consideration for that spot. And then there’s Finn Balor, one of the most unique possibilities. This article looks at five potential outcomes of The Dead Man vs. The Demon King being booked for ‘Mania.

#5 A WrestleMania-sized Demon King entrance

Balor Demon
The Demon King's entrance may rival The Undertaker's

Finn Balor missed his first WrestleMania on the main roster due to injury. By the time he got to make his proper ‘Mania debut in New Orleans, he had largely fizzled to a challenger for the Intercontinental Championship and an afterthought. We did get to see him take on his demon visage again at SummerSlam, though, reminding fans it’s a part of his character. Moreover, in dominating Baron Corbin in that bout, it was reestablished that Balor could be an upper card threat.

If Balor broke out The Demon King persona to take on Baron Corbin at SummerSlam, there’s no doubt he’d do so for a WrestleMania match with The Undertaker. While The Undertaker is known for his dramatic, elaborate WrestleMania entrances, Balor’s might be one of the very few that could rival it. In the interest of time, WWE may well have each man rise up from mid-way through the ramp to shave valuable minutes off of their entries to the ring.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Wrestlemania 35 The Undertaker Finn Balor WWE Network WWE What If
Mike Chin
ANALYST
5 potential matches we could see at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
7 Early Predictions for The Undertaker's Wrestlemania 35...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Shawn Michaels will retire The Undertaker at...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Why Shawn Michaels vs The Undertaker Must...
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Legends Who Could Be Returning For One Last Match...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Booking : How WWE Should Book WrestleMania 35 
RELATED STORY
The Best Match for each Championship at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 Things WWE needs to do to make Wrestlemania 35 the...
RELATED STORY
3 Dream Opponents for The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 35
RELATED STORY
3 best possible opponents for the Undertaker at...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us