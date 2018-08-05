What if Ken Shamrock never left WWE?

Ken Shamrock may have changed pro-wrestling history forever if he'd never left WWE

Ken Shamrock was not only a very good professional wrestler, but was the original MMA to professional wrestling crossover star.

While men like Dan Severn and Tank Abbott would do so around the same time, no one quite had Shamrock’s talent and ability to connect with fans merging over from the early days of the UFC. He brought his real combat sports credentials to the squared-circle and was an instant star.

WWE justifiably kicked off his run there by having him referee the Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin "I Quit Match" at WrestleMania 13. The spot not only put him into a direct line of confrontation with two of the biggest stars of the day, but also highlighted his real life submission credentials upon entry to the highest profile pro-wrestling company in the world.

Shamrock only stayed in WWE for about two and a half years, though. He’d wrestle elsewhere, including being crowned TNA’s first world champion. In addition, he’d continue to fight in MMA on and off for years.

Shamrock has expressed an interest in returning to WWE, and has claimed in interviews that his differences with certain executives in the company are blocking his re-entry to the WWE. While we may never know the full story there, Shamrock’s colorful career, and relatively short time in WWE, does pose a real question. What if Ken Shamrock hadn’t ever left WWE?

#5 Ken Shamrock wins the WWE Championship

Ken Shamrock was treated like a big deal for the first year of his WWE contract. Those looking for proof need look no further than his WrestleMania 14 match with The Rock. Both were bright young stars, and though Rock technically won the bout by disqualification, it was only after Shamrock was booked to dominate the Brahma Bull and wouldn’t stop beating him down after Rock tapped.

Shamrock’s star-power dropped over time, particularly after a heel turn and becoming essentially just another guy in Vince McMahon’s Corporation stable. However, if Shamrock were to have stuck around, there’s reason to believe that his sheer talent and look would have eventually brought the powers that be back around.

Shamrock may not have been the world champion during the Attitude Era, with Steve Austin, The Rock, and Triple H to contend with. However, in the period afterward, when Austin stepped away from the WWE before eventually retiring, and as Rock transitioned to Hollywood, "The World’s Most Dangerous Man" may well have gotten a brief reign at the very least.

