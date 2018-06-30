5 wild matches WWE could put on for WrestleMania 35

The official logo for WrestleMania 35 next year

When WrestleMania is discussed, the buzz for the 'Showcase of The Immortals' is at its highest.

With WrestleMania 34 being an up and down show, WWE can make WrestleMania 35 a show to remember.

Surprises and shockers could be in store for the 35th edition of WrestleMania, here are five wild matches that WWE can put on at next year's ultimate show.

#5 AJ Styles vs The Undertaker

AJ Styles vs The Undertaker is a dream match that could still happen

Ever since AJ Styles' WWE debut at the Royal Rumble in 2016, the WWE universe has wanted him against every marquee performer that WWE has to offer.

The "Phenomenal One" has already had a plethora of dream matches against WWE's finest. Mr. TNA has made his mark in WWE by doing battle with WWE's best such as John Cena, Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and Finn Balor.

There's one legendary performer that has eluded AJ Styles' WWE career so far - The Undertaker.

Though The Dead Man is 53 years old, the former seven time World Champion is more than capable of having one last great match, due to the shape that he's currently in - looking the best he's looked in years.

A Hell's Gate reversed into a Calf-Crusher, a Phenomenal Forearm reversed into a Choke Slam, the Last Ride reversed into a Fore-arm, the possibilities are endless if these two cornerstones square off in a WWE ring.

Only one event is capable of delivering the Phenomenal One against The Dead Man - WrestleMania. This clash of two generations would be very reminiscent to the iconic Rock vs Hulk Hogan match at WrestleMania X8.

The Undertaker facing AJ Styles at WrestleMania 35 would be the ultimate fantasy warfare between the best of TNA and the best of WWE.