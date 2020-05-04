5 Wildest incidents that happened inside WWE Headquarters

Lesnar and the McMahons

WWE has managed to keep entertaining the fans amidst the coronavirus pandemic, at a time when several other businesses and sporting activities have shut down. WrestleMania 36 was held at the WWE Performance Center this year without an audience, in a first.

Now, WWE will present the two Money in the Bank Ladder Matches from the WWE Headquarters for the first time in history.

The PPV is going to stream on May 10, and fans can't wait to see what WWE has in store for them when Superstars engage in a battle inside the corporate offices. The Superstars will begin on at the ground floor, and make their way to the top, where the briefcases would be kept.

In light of this exciting scenario, let's take a look at the 5 wildest incidents that happened inside the WWE HQ.

#5 Vince McMahon prepares for Stone Cold Steve Austin

The McMahons

Back when the Attitude Era was at its peak, Vince McMahon was hell-bent on putting Stone Cold down once and for all. Austin had won the main event of WrestleMania 14 a year ago, and Vince didn't want it to happen again.

The Road to Royal Rumble saw Vince inserting himself into the match at #30, but it was changed to #2 by Commissioner Shawn Michaels. Shane McMahon began prepping up his father for the showdown with Austin at the Royal Rumble, as The Rattlesnake was entering in at #1.

Vince trains for Austin showdown:

Advertisement

The duo trained hard for a good while, with much of the training taking place inside the WWE HQ. The entire training segment seemed like a hilarious parody of the movie Rocky, where Sylvester Stallone could be seen training for his big match. McMahon's training paid off big time as he ended up winning the annual free-for-all with some help from The Rock.