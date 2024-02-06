5 women who can join Becky Lynch in the 2024 WWE Elimination Chamber Match

WWE Monday Night RAW featured big-time news. A Women's Elimination Chamber Match will be held at the company's next premium live event. The winner of the bout will have a shot at Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship at WrestleMania XL.

Naturally, the big-time match will be held at Elimination Chamber Perth, the promotion's next massive stadium show. The big premium live event will air live from Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia.

RAW also featured the first qualifying match to determine who would enter the six-woman affair. Becky Lynch battled Shayna Baszler for a spot in the dangerous match and the two put on a fantastic bout. Eventually, though, The Man won to take one step closer to possibly fighting Rhea at WrestleMania.

Following Becky's victory, fans are now curious as to who else will be involved in the bout. It isn't yet clear if the match will feature exclusively RAW stars or if SmackDown wrestlers will also be involved. This article will take a look at five performers who could potentially join The Man later this month in the big-time match.

Below are five women who can join Becky Lynch in the 2024 WWE Elimination Chamber Match.

#5. Liv Morgan might win her qualifier next week

Liv Morgan is one of WWE's most popular performers. She is a former SmackDown Women's Champion and Women's Tag Team Champion who has guest appeared in the "Chucky" series. She also regularly receives loud cheers from the audience, even when she loses her cool with her opposition and snaps.

Liv Morgan will battle Zoey Stark in a one-on-one match on next week's episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. Whichever performer wins will join Becky Lynch.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion has serious issues with Rhea Ripley and has sworn revenge. Liv joining the brutal match type would make sense for her to try to win and seek vengeance, and also because her crazy demeanor would fit in well with the dangerous bout.

#4. Michin would be ready for the WWE stipulation match

Michin is a talented female superstar currently signed to WWE SmackDown. She was first in the company through NXT, and later was a part of RETRIBUTION. She was sadly released by the company, but Triple H re-hired her once his regime began.

Upon rejoining WWE, Mia Yim joined The O.C. Her stablemates include AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson. Unfortunately, AJ has had an attitude issue as of late and the group seems to be in a tough spot.

While it isn't clear how Michin can fix things with "Uncle Al," she could direct her energy towards the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. If she wins as a SmackDown star, it may lead to her switching brands if she dethrones The Eradicator.

#3. Indi Hartwell & #2. Candice LeRae, The Way could be involved

Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell

Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell are two of the most underrated female stars in WWE. As a unit, the pair have held the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles. Indi also held the NXT Women's Championship while competing as a singles star.

The two are known for their time as part of The Way. Johnny Gargano, Austin Theory, and Dexter Lumis were also all part of the stable at various points. Some fans believe Candice, Johnny, Indi, and Tommaso Ciampa could create a new one now that they're all on WWE RAW together.

If nothing else, Indi Hartwell competing in the match would make a lot of sense. The bout is taking place in Australia, her home country, and Candice LeRae is too good to not also be included in the match.

#1. Shotzi would flourish in an extreme structure

Shotzi on NXT

Shotzi is an underrated performer who is far better than many give her credit for. While the howling superstar hasn't won much in terms of gold in WWE, she has remained a force within the company for years now.

The green-haired superstar had some bad luck lately. 2023 was a big year for her, as she had a feud with Damage CTRL and even began teaming up with Charlotte Flair. Unfortunately, The Queen was injured in a match against Asuka, and Shotzi is back to square one.

To regain momentum, Shotzi should be involved in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. Given her crazy antics, she would thrive in such a dangerous structure. A win could then give Shotzi the biggest push of her WWE career.

