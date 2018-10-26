5 women from 2018 Mae Young Classic that should be signed by WWE

blake sexton FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 817 // 26 Oct 2018, 23:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

It was great to see Kaitlyn back in WWE

The Mae Young Classic 2018 has been a huge, resounding success. The finals of the tournament (which is Toni Storm vs Io Shirai) will take place at WWE Evolution. While many competitors such as Mia Yim, Io Shirai, Toni Storm, Deonna Purrazzo, and Lacey Lane from the Mae Young Classic are currently signed to WWE under an NXT or an NXT UK deal, there are a good portion of competitors that aren't.

It would be great to see these women signed to WWE where they can compete on NXT UK, NXT, and even Raw and SmackDown Live.

#5 Rachel Evers

Rachel Evers performed in the last 2 Mae Young Classics.

In the 2017 Mae Young Classic, Rachel Evers was eliminated in the second round. In the first round, she defeated Marti Belle by rolling her up. She was then defeated in the second round by Abbey Laith who won with Mae Young's finisher, the Alligator Clutch, in a great match.

Unfortunately this year, she was unable to make it past the first round. She was eliminated by Hiroyo Matsumoto who won with a Backdrop Suplex. While she did not get the win, she looked extremely impressive. Rachel Evers and Hiroyo Matsumoto wrestled in one of the best matches of the first round.

Evers has also already appeared on NXT as enhancement talent against Sonya Deville last year. That is a good sign as many women wrestlers have appeared on NXT as enhancement talents before getting a push (Dakota Kai faced Nia Jax in Nia's debut in 2015). Rachel Evers is also incredibly young at only 25 years old so she has an incredible upside.

Evers is also the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering. Since Paul Ellering was great as the manager of the Authors of Pain, WWE may want to make it up to him by giving his daughter a WWE contract. When on NXT, she can have dream matches with the likes of Bianca Belair, Nikki Cross, Deonna Purrazzo, Kairi Sane, and possibly Candice LeRae.

1 / 5 NEXT