5 Women who could return to WWE and take down Rhea Ripley 

In recent weeks, Rhea Ripley has inserted herself into the feud between Rey Mysterio and The Judgment Day on WWE Television.

Following her return from injury, the former Women's Champion has become a thorn in the side of The Mysterios, attacking Dominik last week and assaulting his father Rey Mysterio following his match this week on RAW.

In previous years, the women of any stable wouldn't become physical with men. Still, Ripley has clearly crossed the line, and several women could be preparing themselves to make their return and end her questionable behavior.

#5. Rey Mysterio's daughter Aalyah

Meli @AnaMelissaJ15 Aliyah vs Rhea Ripley for the love of Buddy🤣 #WWERaw Aliyah vs Rhea Ripley for the love of Buddy🤣 #WWERaw https://t.co/JaVWbaW7iB

Aalyah is no stranger to WWE after being part of a storyline alongside her brother and father a few years ago.

The 20-year-old made her return to WWE last month during Rey Mysterio's 20th anniversary celebration ahead of SummerSlam and tried to confront Ripley before being pushed to the floor backstage.

It was believed that Aalyah would become part of the storyline after being struck by Ripley, but she hasn't appeared since. She could have been taking some time away to get into shape and learn some moves in order to make her return and take down The Nightmare.

Vince McMahon was always a big fan of Aalyah, but it's unclear if Triple H will continue to push her on WWE TV.

#4. Former WWE women's champion Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks walked out of WWE back in May and has since been stripped of the Women's Tag Team Championship. The former Women's Champion has made it clear throughout her career that there is one man who inspired her to step into the ring, and that's Eddie Guerrero.

Rhea Ripley has been wearing Guerrero's shirt, taking shots at him and Rey Mysterio, and is obviously trying to build some heat in preparation for a return or a reaction.

Banks would be the perfect woman to make her return in her Guerrero-inspired attire and save Mysterio from another attack at the hands of Ripley.

It would also take her out of the Women's Tag Team Championship picture and allow her to begin a new chapter in her career and prove what she is capable of.

#3. Eddie Guerrero's daughter Shaul Guerrero

Shaul Guerrero was once part of WWE and was looking to follow in her father's footsteps. The former NXT superstar left the company back in 2014 but has reportedly recently begun taking small steps back into the business.

As noted above, Ripley has aimed a lot of her insults towards Eddie Guerrero and his legacy throughout this storyline, and someone like Shaul would be the perfect person to stop her in her tracks.

Although Vickie Guerrero is currently contracted to AEW, nothing is stopping her daughter from making a few appearances to help The Mysterios end Ripley's reign of terror and finally come out on top.

#2. Zelina Vega

Zelina Vega has been away from WWE for several months after undergoing surgery, but the former Women's Tag Team Champion could make her return at any time, and when she does, it could be to target Rhea Ripley.

Zelina Vega is one of many current and former WWE Superstars who have been inspired into the business by Rey Mysterio.

The disrespect that is being shown to Rey and his family by The Judgment Day should be enough for Vega to make her long overdue return and show what she was capable of when she was given a memorable storyline.

#1. Rey Mysterio's wife, Angie

Rhea Ripley has targeted Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio in recent weeks, which means that Angie has been forced to watch from home as her family is victimized.

Ripley has even put her hands on her 20-year-old daughter, who isn't a trained wrestler.

As a mother, she has to be feeling some kind of maternal instinct and want to do something about it. Of course, Angie herself isn't a trained wrestler but has been around the business for decades, and when it comes to defending your family, it could be argued that any woman would find the strength to at least put up a fight.

Did you know Brock Lesnar got into a real fight with a legend? Vince was furious. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi