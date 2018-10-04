×
5 women's tag teams that will be good

Amit Shukla
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
789   //    04 Oct 2018, 20:07 IST

Are Woman's tag teams back in action?
Are Woman's tag teams back in action?

WWE has seen a lot of tag teams usher in the field of professional wrestling. We have seen a lot of men's tag teams, but I am particularly talking about women's tag teams.

WWE is going through Women's revolution, and there have been many matches over the last few years which confirm that the company is serious about the women's division. WWE Evolution is less than a month away, and it is clear that the company is focused around bringing Women to the forefront of every activity they perform.

The women have competed in Iron-Man as well as Hell In A Cell among many other matches over the last few years, and it wouldn't surprise us if WWE brought back the coveted Women's division Tag Team titles. The women of today are re-writing history, and with the tag team titles coming into the picture we may see some great women's tag teams emerge and make the division proud.

With that in mind, let's take a look at 5 women tag teams that would be an instant fan-favourite:

#5 Bayley-Sasha Banks

Hugger and Boss connection
Hugger and Boss connection

These two have been friends and enemies on NXT and main roster. They currently perform as a tag team, and it would not bother anyone if they keep this going and capture the Women's tag team titles in the process.

They are over with the fans, and this friendship has really skyrocketed over the weeks since they went through a mandatory therapy. In an attempt to write the wrong and make the duo relevant (considering Sasha is good as a heel), WWE can make them the Women's tag team champions and create new women's tag teams in the process.

This would be a breath of fresh air in the women's division as the tag team titles have been out of business for over 2 decades now.

Amit Shukla
ANALYST
A die heart WWE and Wrestling Manic
