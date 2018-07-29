5 women superstars WWE has given up on

It has been downhill since Absolution split up

Only some women have what it takes to be successful in WWE. After Divas turned into women and the butterfly-shaped title turned into a WWE title shaped Women's title, the women have been doing a wonderful job. They are giving perfect competition to the men.

The Women's revolution has started. We have seen an Iron Woman match, Women's Hell in a Cell, Money In The Bank, Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber and Extreme Rules match. Also, they are getting their own Women' Pay Per View, Women Evolution.

There are some women who started women revolution and give us a great match, but for some reason, WWE doesn't show enough faith in the potential of these amazingly talented women wrestlers. Here is a list of superstars WWE seem to have given up on.

#5 The IIconics

Not iconic anymore

Remember The Iconic Duo when they were in NXT. They were praised for their work from legends and hall of Famers. Although Billie Kay was never good at wrestling, she was great on the mic and Peyton Royce was great both on the mic as well as in the ring. When there were rumors of Women's Tag Team titles, their names were always on top to win them.

They finally made their main roster debut on the SmackDown after WrestleMania making a statement by attacking Charlotte which helped Carmella win the SmackDown Women's title. But since then, they have been losing every match.

Peyton Royce is a heck of a performer and WWE is still not considering it. The duo can be great heel champion (imagine Royce as champion and Kay working as her manager). But, WWE has in my view lost all their interest in the IIconics and don't expect them to even get a push.

