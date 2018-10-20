×
5 women that can benefit from winning the battle royal at WWE Evolution

blake sexton
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
617   //    20 Oct 2018, 09:56 IST

Asuka needs this more than anyone.

WWE's first ever all-female pay per view Evolution will take place on Sunday, October 28, 2018, starting at 7 PM Eastern. At Evolution, the likes of Alicia Fox, Asuka, Billie Kay, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Ember Moon, Lana, Mandy Rose, Naomi, Nia Jax, Peyton Royce, Sonya Deville, Tamina Snuka, and Torrie Wilson will all compete in a battle royal.

The winner of this match will receive a women's title match in the near future against Raw Women's Ronda Rousey (or possibly Nikki Bella), or Smackdown Women's Champion Becky Lynch (or possibly Charlotte Flair).

Several women on the roster can benefit from getting such a big win on such a big stage and getting a women's title shot in the future (possibly at Survivor Series or TLC or a weekly episode of television).

#5 Dana Brooke

Dana Brooke stood tall over Nia Jax, Tamina, and Ember Moon on this week's past episode of Monday Night Raw

Dana Brooke has struggled to get opportunities to compete on Monday Night Raw. She was the manager (sorry, statistician) of Titus Worldwide throughout this year. Now that she has broken free from their clutches, she finally has the opportunity to succeed.

Brooke is a natural athlete as she has an incredible amount of athleticism and strength. She could certainly benefit from getting a win at Evolution, and has not been able to get a signature win since joining the main roster.

She has a history with Ronda Rousey since Ronda Rousey laid her out in the build-up to the mixed tag team match between Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, and Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 34 several months ago in March. While this is not a big enough match for a pay per view such as Survivor Series or TLC, it would be great as a match that headlines an episode of Monday Night Raw.

While Dana Brooke should not be given the rub of granting Ronda Rousey her first defeat in WWE, she would benefit from taking Ronda Rousey to the limit with her athleticism.

