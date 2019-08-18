5 Women Who Could Main Event WWE PPVs In The Next 5 Years

Will The Queen Of Spades main event a PPV?

In 2015, WWE staged its first-ever main roster PPV main event featuring two female talents. The scene was Hell in a Cell, and an account of their long-standing rivalry and solid in-ring efforts, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks got the nod—inside the Cell, no less.

Since that time, we’ve seen a women’s Royal Rumble close a PPV, a Becky Lynch vs. Flair vs. Asuka Ladder Match headline a TLC, the first-ever women’s main event at WrestleMania featuring Lynch vs. Flair vs. Ronda Rousey, and of course Rousey vs. Nikki Bella closing the all-female Evolution PPV.

That’s not to mention Lynch wrapping up another PPV by teaming with Seth Rollins up against Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans.

Which women will have the opportunity to main event PPVs moving forward? This article takes a look at who might, excluding women who have already had that honor.

(Note: this list does not disqualify participants in the original women’s Royal Rumble who weren’t necessarily featured as main eventers, per se, but rather only Flair, Banks, Lynch, Asuka, Rousey, Bella, and Evans who did get more dedicated main event spots.)

#5 Shayna Baszler

Shayna Baszler has thrived as NXT's top female star.

Few critics would necessarily call this period in NXT a golden age for women’s wrestling in developmental—particularly compared to the time Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and Bayley spent on top, Shayna Baszler’s run may come second only to that of Asuka in terms of talents consistently pushed to dominate the division.

Her real-life MMA credentials and uncanny ability to play the bully heel makes her a top player with staying power.

How will Baszler translate to the main roster? We’ll have to wait and see, but there is a relative void in genuinely tough heels who come across as legitimately dangerous to the opposition.

Baszler could readily fill that spot as a foil to the likes of someone like Becky Lynch or Bayley over a women’s title. Given some time and heat, such a rivalry could find itself headlining a PPV sometime in these next five years.

