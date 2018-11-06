5 Women who could win the 2nd Women's Royal Rumble

Is another Women's Royal Rumble in the cards?

Will WWE give us another female Royal Rumble this coming January?

If they learned anything from last year, they should. We have been given a lot of 'first-time' specialty matches for women that have traditionally only had male participants.

Money in the Bank, however, has been the only gimmick match in which the women have had two.

In addition, we've had an Extreme Rules match, Hell in a Cell match and Elimination Chamber match.

Judging by the success and overall positive reaction that the first women's rumble received, WWE would be foolish not to make it an annual event.

For one, it easily adds another match to the card. They won't have to scramble to come up with storylines for the event in the months prior.

They can cram as many superstars as they want into the match and have a 3-5 other matches before the rumbles.

This year, the event can be closed out by one of the winners, and not by the debuting Ronda Rousey.

A lot of fans and WWE performers expressed dismay that her coming out at the end of the rumble PPV took away from the historic match and the participating women.

If WWE does opt to keep the tradition for the women going, only a handful of women can be considered favorites to win the event. Here they are.

#5: Asuka

Asuka is always a threat when title matches are on the line.

Asuka did win the very first Women's Royal Rumble, earning her a shot at the champion of her choice at Wrestlemania 34.

While she failed in her bid for the Smackdown Women's Title, she is still one of the best and most dangerous women on the roster.

She should always be considered a favorite to win any type of match such as the rumble.

Another win is unlikely, but if she did win, it would could hopefully be the start of her redemption arc.

The WWE ruined her main-roster career last year. Although her match with Charlotte Flair at Wrestlemania 34 was excellent, it was the start of her eventual downfall as a credible threat.

