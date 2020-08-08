On WWE SmackDown tonight, Stephanie McMahon made a huge announcement regarding the SmackDown Women's Championship and SummerSlam. Bayley will be defending her title against the winner of a triple-brand battle royal.

WWE Superstars from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT will all compete for the chance to knock the Golden Role Model off her high horse in a few weeks. There are a dozen if not more matchups that fans could get excited about seeing, and many of those women could be the ones to take out Bayley for good.

With contenders from all three brands taking part in the match next week, here are 5 women who could win the SmackDown #1 Contenders Battle Royal.

#5 Shayna Baszler jumps to SmackDown

The Battle of the Horsewomen

Shayna Baszler is dominant, terrifying, and probably the most dangerous woman on the WWE roster. In fact, she could be the most dangerous WWE Superstar in the company, gender aside. The Queen of Spades spent two years absolutely demolishing everyone that got in her way on NXT, and has since moved on to Monday Night RAW.

Sadly, this run hasn't gone as smoothly as fans would have hoped, but that has already started to change. Over the past few weeks, Baszler has looked like her old self, and on RAW, claimed she would choke out Asuka to win the WWE RAW Women's Championship once the Empress of Tomorrow got it back from Sasha Banks.

Now, what if we got that match, but it wasn't for a few months? What if we got a Champion vs Champion match, possibly even a unification match, at Survivor Series? All we have to do to get there is to have Bayley lose to Shayna Baszler, somebody that she already lost to at Survivor Series last year.