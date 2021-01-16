5 Women with the most WWE Royal Rumble eliminations 

The 2021 Royal Rumble is just weeks away, and by the day WWE Superstars are announcing their entry into the match. On January 31st, 30 men and 30 women will battle it out to try and earn a WrestleMania title shot.

The men's Royal Rumble has been a WWE institution for over 30 years, but there have only been three women's equivalent matches so far.

The women of WWE have already put on some impressive performances in the Royal Rumble, and have been breaking and setting new records year upon year. Fans have seen the women's division - and returning legends - set the bar high for their peers.

As the legacy of the Royal Rumble continues, the women's elimination records are building up. Here are the five women with the most total Royal Rumble eliminations.

#5 Michelle McCool - 5 Royal Rumble eliminations

Michelle McCool made a surprise return as a WWE legend in the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match in 2018. The former Divas Champion looked as though she had never been away from the WWE ring despite having retired from wrestling in 2011.

McCool entered the match at number 14 and quickly tore through her opponents. The star disposed of Sonya Deville, Liv Morgan, fellow WWE legend Molly Holly, and Lana. Michelle McCool also teamed up with Becky Lynch, Ruby Riott, and Sasha Banks to knock a returning Vickie Guerrero out of the ring.

Michelle McCool lasted 8 minutes and 38 seconds in the 2018 Royal Rumble before she was eliminated by Natalya.

Advertisement

As McCool is currently not a member of the WWE roster, it is not likely that she will be in the 2021 Royal Rumble, unless she makes another surprise legends return.

A handful of other women have matched McCool's record, but she was the first to set it. Alexa Bliss, Ruby Riott, and Natalya have all eliminated 5 women across the Royal Rumble matches that they have competed in.