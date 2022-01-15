5 former world champions who never won the Men’s Royal Rumble Match

The Royal Rumble Match winner is given the chance to headline WrestleMania against the world champion of their choosing. On many occasions, the winner goes on to win at WrestleMania and become a world champion. Many of WWE’s biggest names have at least one Rumble victory on their list of accolades.

This list looks at those who haven’t managed to win a Rumble but have managed to win a world championship on at least one occasion.

While the full list of non-Rumble-winning world champions is quite long, this list contains some of the most surprising superstars who deserved to win the Rumble at some point in their illustrious careers.

5. Kofi Kingston is yet to win a Royal Rumble

While perhaps not as big of a name as some of the men on this list, Kofi Kingston has been involved in a whopping 13 Rumble matches, which puts him at third on the all-time list for Rumble match appearances. Kofi has made himself a staple over the years as he always finds unique ways to save himself from elimination.

In 2012, Kofi was taken out of the ring by The Miz, who attempted to eliminate him. Kofi got into a handstand position to get onto the steel steps and back into the ring, starting an entire series of ingenious saves that have occurred every year since.

Perhaps Kofi may get some luck on his side should he decide to participate in the 2022 Rumble match. Maybe he could finally win the Rumble and get a chance to win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania once again.

