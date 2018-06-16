5 Worst booking decisions WWE could realistically make at Money In The Bank 2018

Let's hope none of these things happen in Chicago!

Big E could take part in the men's ladder match, while Carmella will face Asuka

The Money In The Bank pay-per-view is often seen, in the eyes of WWE fans, as one of the most exciting events of the year.

However, even the most loyal WWE viewer will have to admit that the company’s weekly television shows, Raw and SmackDown Live, have been very underwhelming recently, while the Backlash PPV in May was among the most disappointing in many years.

Not only did Backlash finish with a meaningless match between two people who aren't even on the same brand, Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe, but it featured several booking decisions that didn’t seem to make much sense.

For example, why did Nia Jax cut the biggest babyface promo of her career when, just a week later, she became a borderline heel again? And what was the point of the Superstar Shake-Up if so many people from separate brands were involved in the same matches and segments?

With another PPV on the horizon, let’s take a look at five of the worst booking decisions that WWE could realistically make for Sunday’s show in Chicago.

#5 Carmella defeats Asuka

There has been speculation that James Ellsworth could return in this match

Since Charlotte Flair ended Asuka’s undefeated streak at WrestleMania 34, it feels like neither woman has really benefited from what, at the time, felt like a truly iconic ‘Mania moment.

Charlotte quickly lost the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Carmella before being defeated surprisingly easily in the rematch at Backlash, while the aura surrounding Asuka was somewhat damaged when she followed up her loss in New Orleans by losing a standard tag match against The IIconics.

To ensure that “The Empress of Tomorrow” still feels like a big deal on the main roster, she surely has to defeat Carmella on Sunday to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship for the first time in her career.

As good as “The Princess of Staten Island” has been as champion, especially on the mic, Asuka is the best in-ring talent in either women’s division right now and it’d be a shame if she fails in her second big opportunity to win a main-roster title.