5 Worst finishers in WWE history

Jordan Stynes FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 2.78K // 16 Oct 2018, 20:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

SANTINO!!!

A wrestlers finisher was, is, and always will be the most important aspect of a wrestlers character. Think about it, every iconic wrestler has had an iconic and unique finisher. Stone Cold had the stunner, The Rock had the Rock Bottom and The Undertaker had the Tombstone. Unfortunately for every wrestler with a great finisher, there is a wrestler with a terrible one.

The role of a finisher has changed a lot over the years. In the 80's and early 90's, it was the final move to end a gruelling battle. Moves were less flashy and simple yet effective. Jake "The Snake" Roberts used the DDT, Bret Hart used the Sharpshooter and Ric Flair made the Figure Four Leg Lock iconic. Randy Savage's Elbow drop was arguably the flashiest move in the WWF at the time.

Nowadays, a finishing move has to be more flashy and impact-full. The move also has to be somewhat believable. Fans want to be entertained but also want to buy into the fact that the move could knock somebody out for the three counts. There are some great modern finishers like The Styles Clash, The RKO and the Curb Stomp. However, there are some finishers that are so pathetic that they insult fans intelligence and give matches a massive anti-climax. Here are 5 of the worst finishers in WWE history.

#5 The Cobra - Santino Marella

COBRA!!!

The Cobra is one of the strangest finishers in wrestling history. The move is basically a tap on someone's chin. It was worsened by the fact that Santino would put on a snake-coloured arm-sleeve and slap his wrist, then his elbow and then turn his hand around and yell "COBRA". It is one of the silliest things that you will ever see in wrestling.

I know that he was a comedy wrestler and that seeing him hit the move would make the audience laugh but after a while, the joke wore off and he was left with a horrible finisher.

1 / 5 NEXT