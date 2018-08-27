Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Worst Heel Turns in the WWE

Greg Bush
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
12.74K   //    27 Aug 2018, 08:05 IST

Eve
Becky Lynch cut a fantastic heel promo on Smackdown Live, but sometimes the crowd refuses to go along with a story.

Everyone needs a good villain. Someone that can help get the fans behind the good guy, someone that can really fuel an audience and force them to make noise. There have been some truly great heels in WWE history, ranging from The Iron Shiek all the way to Samoa Joe. However, sometimes the WWE Universe has a hard time accepting a character as a heel.

A heel turn is incredibly important, both in the case of the newly turned villain and the babyface they've chosen to target. When done correctly, both wrestlers get the reaction from the crowd that could give them a significant boost in their careers.

However, sometimes it doesn't work out that way, and a heel turn can leave a crowd confused or completely disinterested. Worse so, sometimes creative attempts to swerve an audience, forcing turns that don't exactly make sense in context with a story that had been told.

Recently, fans across the globe rejected the heel turn by Becky Lynch, instead choosing to cheer the Lass Kicker while booing WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair out of the building.

While the company did what they could to build Becky up as a babyface who clawed her way to a title shot at SummerSlam, with the WWE Universe strongly behind her, they felt it was better to attempt to have Becky turn her back on her fans.

Over the past week, that didn't go well, and even though she tried to put the Brooklyn crowd down on Smackdown Live, she still received praise and cheers from the WWE faithful.

That's the most recent example of a poorly executed heel turn, and in the WWE there is more where that came from.

Today, we're here to look at five of the worst heel turns in WWE history.

#5 Eugene assaults Jim Duggan in 2006

Th
The Eugene character left a bad taste in the mouth of some fans, especially after they attempted to make him a villain in 2006.

This was one of the strangest moves the WWE ever decided to make when it came to Nick Dinsmore's Eugene character, and that's saying a lot. Labeled as Eric Bischoff's "special" nephew, Eugene was more of a super fan than a wrestler, using the signature moves of his favorite superstars like Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, and Triple H.

Two years after his Raw debut, Eugene began teaming with WWE Legend "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan. In an attempt to capture the World Tag Team Championships, Eugene and Duggan were unsuccessful when they took on the Spirit Squad on September 3, 2006. A visibly upset Eugene took his frustration out on Duggan, beating down the legend.

Eugene even used Duggan's iconic 2x4 on him, choking him out with it before walking up the ramp, turning heel for the first time in his career. It was strange to see the WWE turn that character heel, but what was even stranger was that they completely dropped the angle a few weeks later, hoping that the WWE Universe would completely forget.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
The Rock Stone Cold Steve Austin
Greg Bush
ANALYST
Greg is an avid sports fan and has been with Sportskeeda for over a year now. While Greg mainly focuses on WWE's Cruiserweight division, he has followed professional wrestling since he was a child. Greg is a member of the Under The Ring Podcast, where he and four others go over the weekly news and rumors. Discussions can get heated and very opinionated. If you would like to keep up with him outside of Sportskeeda, you can follow him @Undertheringpod on Twitter.
Five Worst WWE Face Turns
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Heel Turns In WWE History
RELATED STORY
Top 5 heel turns at WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
Top 10 heel turns in the modern era – Part Two
RELATED STORY
5 heel turns that can change the landscape of the WWE
RELATED STORY
5 heel turns in the WWE that we never saw coming
RELATED STORY
10 Best Heel Turns In WWE History
RELATED STORY
5 possible heel turns that could happen at Backlash 2018
RELATED STORY
5 feuds for Roman Reigns if he turns heel
RELATED STORY
10 best face turns in WWE history 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us