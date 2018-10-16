5 Worst WWE Main Events in History

Undertaker vs Roman Reigns: Match did not live up to the hype

WWE, in its current form of television building interest for matches, specifically main event matches with it's headline performers, began way back in 1985 with it's Wrestling Classic pay-per-view (which was anything but a classic) on November 7 of that year as WWE sought to build on the success of their major Closed Circuit event, the debut WrestleMania which had caused the company to explode into the consciousness of the mainstream.

The main event of that card was the woeful final match of the tournament between The Junkyard Dog who was charismatic but had an extremely limited repertoire of moves versus Macho Man Randy Savage. The match ended in a count out victory for JYD.

Despite the limitations of the in-ring participants in the company, WWE's strategy was a financial success and became a tried and tested formula that the promotion used to promote its events from that point onwards.

WrestleMania 2 held the following year on April 7, 1986, drew an incredible 250,000 PPV orders which is phenomenal when you consider that only a few million homes were wired for pay per view at the time but was headlined by a dull Cage match between Hulk Hogan and the enormously immobile, King Kong Bundy.

That was followed by WrestleMania III which drew over 78,0000 paying fans to the Pontiac Silverdome in Chicago and an unbelievable 400,000 pay per view orders for what remains one of the most famous main events in history between Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant.

What is less talked about it is how woeful that match actually was. The bodyslam and leg-drop pinfall finish from Hogan on Andre was the only highlight of a lethargic encounter in which Andre could barely move and Hogan could do little with him.

If it hadn't been for the electric promotion and unmatched atmosphere it is likely the match would not be fondly remembered today.

The 1980s and 1990s were full of uninspired headline matches. For every Bret Hart versus British Bulldog there as a Diesel versus Sycho Sid.

In the 2000s onwards the action up and down the card greatly improved with most performers able to deliver at least an adequate match. In 2018, woeful main event matches are thankfully largely a thing of the past.

In the following slideshow, let revisits the five worst WWE main events that have ever taken place on pay per view in the company's long history.

