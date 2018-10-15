×
5 most unimpressive WWE Pay Per Views of the 2000s

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.30K   //    15 Oct 2018, 14:32 IST

The first 9 years of the new Millennia was a unique time for WWE. Established stars such as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin winded down their careers, with Austin retiring in 2003, and the People's Champion in 2004.

In their absence, new stars arose. John Cena debuted in 2002, originally as a bland face of Ruthless Aggression (a Prototype, even), and grew into the company's biggest star by December 2009.

Similarly, Randy Orton debuted in 2002, also a bland face with only his family heritage to him. Yet a year later, he would be one of RAW's cockiest heels, was the World Champion a year later, and one of the most sadistic heels by 2009.

But with all these huge stars, there were good shows and bad show throughout the 2000s.

Here are the five worst pay per views from 2000-2009, that failed to get anyone excited.

#5 Great American Bash 2004

Known really for just one match (and it's weird finish), the SmackDown show is a hugely forgettable encounter.

The first Bash since the collapse of WCW, the show had high expectations, that sadly didn't deliver.

A lackluster card saw Kenzo Susuki (remember him?) defeat Billy Gunn and Mordecai (Remember him?!) defeat Hardcore Holly.

In the penultimate match, Eddie Guerrero defended the WWE Championship against JBL in a Texas Bullrope match. In an entertaining match that saw Guerrero just retain the title, Kurt Angle came out to reverse the decision, with Bradshaw winning the title in the most convoluted of ways.

The only thing more bizarre was the main event with the Dudleyz facing the Undertaker in a Concrete Crypt match, with the Deadman saving his manager Paul Bearer from being buried alive in cement by the villainous Paul Heyman, only to go and bury his former manager himself.

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 23-year-old wrestling fan, who started watching in 2003. He is also a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University. When not writing, he enjoys watching movies, reading comics, meeting with friends and terrorizing the city of Tokyo.
