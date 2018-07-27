5 worthy opponents for The Rock at Wrestlemania 35

The Most Electrifying Man in The Most Electrifying event

The most electrifying man in sports entertainment, The Rock, recently expressed his desire to return inside a WWE ring, and we as fans couldn't be more pleased to hear that. We all know that The Rock can electrify an entire arena, be it Raw, Smackdown or any other pay-per-view. He has showcased his acting prowess in Hollywood, after moving from the squared circle to being in front of the camera.

With all said and done, the desire to perform in front of an audience never really goes out, and we have seen many other superstars make their return to the squared circle after a long hiatus, and if 'The Rock' returns to the ring, he would be among those superstars that came out for one more match and gave it all they had left.

With an announcement so grand, it is only fitting if we think of opponents who will raise the status of the match or in an attempt to take down 'The Rock' end up raising the stakes of their own career.

With that in mind let's look at 5 wrestlers that can put on a great match with 'The Great One' at the Grandest Stage of Them All:

#5. Kevin Owens

'The Prizefighter' versus 'The Great One' is a good business idea

Kevin Owens knows how to hype a feud or a storyline, and if he gets the opportunity to go into a feud with The Rock, we will see some of the best promos during this feud.

Kevin Owens as a heel is pure gold and if he feuds with a babyface Rock, then it would mean more money and more anticipation about this match at the shows of shows.

Kevin is also a great in-ring performer just like The Rock, and if the duo gets into some amazing action inside the ring we may end up seeing a frog splash converted into a Rock Bottom.

Doesn't that sound amazing?

