5 WrestleMania entrance cameos by WWE Superstars

WWE WrestleMania entrances are often the biggest and most extravagant entrances that a WWE Superstar can make. Several superstars have walked onto The Grandest Stage of Them All through iconic entrances throughout the years.

WWE icons such as The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and John Cena are well known for the cinematic production level of their WrestleMania entrances throughout their WWE careers.

However, some members of the WWE Universe may be unaware that several up-and-coming WWE Superstars have featured in these iconic WrestleMania entrances.

Due to the amount of extras that are required for the extravagant productions, WWE utilizes talents currently under developmental deals with the company to fill the role required.

Some of the names who cameod during these WrestleMania entrances have since gone on to have incredibly successful professional wrestling careers in and outside of WWE.

Take a closer look at five WrestleMania entrance cameos by then-future WWE Superstars.

#5 Finn Balor (WWE WrestleMania 32)

Finn Balor was the NXT Champion at the time of his WrestleMania entrance cameo in 2016

The WWE World Heavyweight Championship was on the line in the main event of WrestleMania 32. WWE World Heavyweight Champion Triple H defended the title against Roman Reigns at the conclusion of The Showcase of the Immortals in 2016.

However, before the match could begin, WWE COO Triple H made his entrance into AT&T Stadium in spectacular fashion.

Throughout the years Triple H has often showcased spectacular WrestleMania entrances. The Game has been performed to the ring by Motorhead, had Terminator video packages narrated by Arnold Schwarzenegger, and appeared on beautiful thrones before his major WrestleMania match-ups. 2016 was no different.

After a scintillating soliloquy by his wife Stephanie McMahon, Triple H was flanked by an army of figures wearing skull masks and carrying WWE World Heavyweight Championship replica belts as he made his way into battle.

One of the figures underneath the masks was none other than NXT Champion Finn Balor. Triple H is the founder and executive producer of WWE NXT, therefore it was only natural that the NXT Champion at the time would be a part of The Game's WrestleMania entrance.

This wouldn't be Balor's last WrestleMania appearance, as he himself made his debut at the event two years later at WrestleMania 34.

