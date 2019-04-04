5 Wrestlemania matches that might end quickly

Finn Balor promised to unleash the Demon King at Wrestlemania.

We have officially entered Wrestlemania week and the match card has started taking shape. 15 matches have already been confirmed. A match for the RAW tag team titles is going to be announced either before or during the event. There is a skit from Elias as well which is rumored to be interrupted by either the Undertaker or John Cena, which takes the total to 17 matches.

It is very difficult to fit in these many matches in a time frame of 5-7 hours where there are also other segments like talk shows and extravagant time-consuming entrances from superstars. Moreover, with the ever-reducing attention span of today's audience, it is necessary to keep things fast-paced.

Hence, some matches from the event are kept short and they wrap up (excluding entrances) within 5-10 minutes, or even less some times. There is also room for the odd squash match

Here are some of the matches which might fall under the short match category to make room for the high profile matches at Wrestlemania this season.

#5 Inter-Continental Championship

Finn Balor won a handicap match against Bobby Lashley and Jinder Mahal to earn his shot at the IC title. On the RAW go-home show, Balor announced that he will unleash his Demon King persona at WrestleMania.

Demon King is a highly protected gimmick and Balor has never lost a match using his alter ego on the main roster. Even if we look at his NXT career, he only lost one match which proves how protected the Demon King is.

The last time we saw the Demon King was when he appeared to squash Baron Corbin at Summerslam and now he is expected to make quick work of Bobby Lashley, ending their feud once and for all.

