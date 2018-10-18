5 WrestleMania Matches That Were Essentially Pointless

Some matches were not meant for the biggest event of the year

WrestleMania is the biggest event of the year and much of the time the card has been planned over the course of the year so that all storylines heading into the show make sense. Obviously, sometimes this isn't the case.

There have been a number of occasions over the past few years when WWE has obviously panicked in the build-up to the biggest event of the year and rendered many of the matches that have taken place essentially pointless. This is either because the outcome of the match didn't have any impact on the wrestlers involved or the stipulations of the match didn't take effect for one reason or another.

WWE presents shows on a regular basis, so sometimes there are times when the company does overlook certain points of their programming, but this level of creativity isn't expected at the biggest event of the year.

#5. Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal - WrestleMania 34

What did this win do for Matt Hardy?

The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34 was rumored to be one that WWE wanted to make a big deal out of since WrestleMania fell just days before the release of the HBO Documentary surrounding the life of Andre The Giant and the company wanted this to tie in.

Of course, the battle royal was about as entertaining as the four earlier versions of the match and the ending saw Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt join forces, as The Eater of Worlds appeared for the first time since swimming in the lake of reincarnation.

Fast forward six months and Matt Hardy hasn't mentioned his win at WrestleMania once, hasn't been spotted with his trophy and he didn't even receive a Championship shot because of it and has instead been pushed into the Tag Team Championship picture. Hardy has essentially retired from the ring because of a recurring back injury but at least he will always remember his historic win in New Orleans.

