5 Wrestlers from ROH that WWE should sign but not change

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 734 // 03 Nov 2018, 09:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Marty Scurll has taken his 'Villain' character to much success in ROH and NJPW.

If you take a look at the current main roster and that of NXT, chances are you'll realize that a good portion of the talent had runs in Ring of Honor.

Guys like Samoa Joe, Daniel Bryan, Cesaro, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn spent significant portions of their career in ROH before joining the WWE.

And before he became popular in WWE, CM Punk was one of the first guys from ROH to be given a shot.

NXT currently has Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby Fish, Roderick Strong, Kassius Ohno, the War Raiders, Keith Lee (briefly) and Tomasso Ciampa, while 205 Live has Lio Rush, Mike Kanellis (Bennett) and Cedric Alexander who wrestled in ROH.

Donovan Dijak and Punishment Martinez are also signed to NXT, but haven't been featured yet. Dijak has had a few matches on TV while Martinez signed within the last month and a half.

Some have loosely considered ROH to be a feeding system for WWE. While that might partially be the case, ROH has been able to increase its profile with its partnership with both CMLL and NJPW.

Who on the ROH roster will stay with the promotion that gave them a chance? Who will WWE next look to pry away from the burgeoning promotion?

#5 Flip Gordon

Gordon has only been wrestling since 2015, but is already one of the most exciting.

This guy is amazing. Gordon has proven in his three years of a professional that bigger things are definitely in his future. But how soon in his future?

Gordon first chose to serve his country, spending six years in the of the United States Army National Guard.

Once those six years were over, Gordon turned his eyes to another passion - pro wrestling. He started out as a smiling, crowd-pleasing babyface. His acrobatics and impressive agility quickly won over the fans. Recently, however, we've been able to see a more serious side in his feud with Bully Ray.

Bully sees smaller guys like Gordon as 'young lions/boys' and that they aren't fit to lace his boots.

It's been perfect. Flip has still used his high-flying ability but has also been able to brawl and show his toughness.

Gordon has seen so much success so quickly, joining the NJPW Best of the Super Juniors Tournament this year. If he did opt to sign with WWE, he should only do so if he wasn't confined to 205 Live. Some people might think he would be perfect for it, but he's too talented to be left on that show.

Guys like Gordon, Ricochet, Will Ospreay and even Neville (before he sat out) are too good for that show.

1 / 5 NEXT