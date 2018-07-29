5 wrestlers in NXT who have a bright future on the main roster

NXT has been killing it in recent weeks

NXT is considered as the third brand of WWE after their flagship shows Raw and SmackDown Live.

But NXT has become more than a Development Territory and has been more successful than the flagship shows. It has featured better matches, better story, and better rivalries. Triple H(current match booker of NXT) has made NXT a big deal. It has done what the main roster hasn't done and has become a beloved wrestling show worldwide.

But only management cannot make a show great. Wrestlers also play a huge role in making it successful. They can also make it on the main roster too successfully. Here are five wrestlers who will become a huge hit on the main roster:

#5. Lars Sullivan

Lars Sullivan is a complete 'Beast'

Lars Sullivan is a beast to be reckoned with. After getting dubbed as the "Next Brock Lesnar", he became Brock Lesnar of NXT. He wrecked everyone who came in his path as he destroyed everyone. He was even undefeated and his first loss came against Aleister Black who pinned him for the first time. Also, he was a part of 6-man ladder match at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans in which he performed like a beast and created havoc. The match was rated 5-stars.

Everyone knows that Vince McMahon likes big men who look like monsters and Lars Sullivan is one of them. Vince McMahon might book Lars as a complete monster. Also, his NXT days might be over in a few weeks. Let us see what havoc he makes when he arrives on the main roster.

